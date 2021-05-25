Politics

‘We Won’t Be Intimidated. And Yes, We Have Guns’: Rand Paul’s Wife Rips Into Critics Calling For Violence Against Her Family

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (L) and his wife Kelley Paul arrive for a campaign event at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame &amp; Museum on January 29, 2016 in Knoxville, Iowa. The Democratic and Republican Iowa Caucuses, the first step in nominating a presidential candidate from each party, will take place on February 1. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s wife Kelley ripped into critics calling for violence against her family.

In a series of tweets posted late Monday, Paul said that she had gotten a suspicious package with a death threat letter and informed the FBI — but then went on to say that such an occurrence was far from rare. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Finish What Your Neighbor Started’: FBI Investigating After Rand Paul Receives Suspicious Package With Death Threat)

She named several specific offenders — including a Democratic PAC, and singers Richard Marx and Bette Midler — who she said had repeatedly cheered the neighbor who attacked and nearly killed the Kentucky Senator outside his home several years earlier.

Paul also noted that a former Teacher of the Year award winner had called the neighbor a “hero.”

“I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their ’empathy and compassion’ in their bios,” Paul concluded. “Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the ‘experts.’ We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns.”

Marx had doubled down on his support for Paul’s attacker just two days earlier, tweeting, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

He had previously suggested that Paul’s neighbor should move — not to protect him from future attacks but to redirect those attacks at Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Marx also tweeted his desire to move into Paul’s neighborhood so that he personally could attack the senator.

Midler has also repeatedly cheered on Paul’s attacker.