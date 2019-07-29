Ilhan Omar Retweets Person Saying Sen. Rand Paul Deserved Felony Assault

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted a suggestion Monday that Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul deserved to be violently assaulted by his next door neighbor.

The tweet in question was posted by Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband, who was responding to Paul’s assertion that Omar would be more grateful to live in America if she visited her home country Somalia more often.

“After she’s visited Somalia she might come back and appreciate America more,” Paul said in a recent interview.

Arnold replied, “Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”

Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 29, 2019

Omar retweeted Arnold’s tweet.

Paul was tackled from behind by his next door neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, while mowing his lawn in November 2017. Paul suffered 6 broken ribs and a pleural effusion during the attack and had to take time away from Congress.

Boucher pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge and was sentenced to 30 days in prison, and Paul was given $580,000 in damages. (RELATED: Rand Paul’s Attacker Gets 30 Days In Prison)

Several left-wing commentators and politicians mocked Paul after the attack, asserting that he either deserved to be seriously injured or that the assault proves that he is weak. (RELATED: Twitter Jokes About Rand Paul Neighbor Attack After Government Shutdown)

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.