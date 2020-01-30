Politics

Critics Cheer Neighbor-Felon Who Cracked Rand Paul’s Ribs After Roberts Nixes His Question

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "An Update on American Diplomacy to Advance Our National Security Strategy." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Critics lined up Thursday to cheer the felon who assaulted Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, claiming that the neighbor who had put a sitting U.S. senator in the hospital was a patriot.

The attacks started after Paul submitted a question in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and Chief Justice John Roberts opted not to read it. The reason given was a concern that the question might reveal the identity of the whistleblower. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Dodges Question About Connection To Whistleblower, Says He Won’t Let His Staff Be Dragged Through The Mud)

Paul responded by releasing his question publicly anyway.

Paul’s detractors took to Twitter to attack him, and many did so by cheering the neighbor who, in 2017, attacked Paul so viciously that he eventually had to have a part of one of his lungs removed.

The attack left Paul with bruised lungs and six broken ribs.