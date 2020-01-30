Critics Cheer Neighbor-Felon Who Cracked Rand Paul’s Ribs After Roberts Nixes His Question

Critics lined up Thursday to cheer the felon who assaulted Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, claiming that the neighbor who had put a sitting U.S. senator in the hospital was a patriot.

The attacks started after Paul submitted a question in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and Chief Justice John Roberts opted not to read it. The reason given was a concern that the question might reveal the identity of the whistleblower. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Dodges Question About Connection To Whistleblower, Says He Won’t Let His Staff Be Dragged Through The Mud)

Paul responded by releasing his question publicly anyway.

My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

Paul’s detractors took to Twitter to attack him, and many did so by cheering the neighbor who, in 2017, attacked Paul so viciously that he eventually had to have a part of one of his lungs removed.

Rand Paul’s neighbor is one of the great patriots of our time — Jeremy O’Kelley (@JeremyOkelley) January 31, 2020

Rand Paul ran out of the senate like his neighbor was chasing him. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 30, 2020

Rand Paul’s neighbor is a patriot. He fights domestic enemies. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) January 31, 2020

We are all Rand Paul’s neighbor — Shawn in Arizona ???? (@ShawnInArizona) January 30, 2020

‘Chief Justice John Roberts shut down Republican demands to name the Ukraine whistleblower, and it could spark a major standoff’ Ima going to have to get Rand Paul’s neighbor on speed dial. https://t.co/UBVrCg4tKB — RynheartTheReluctant (@TheRynheart) January 30, 2020

I wish Rand Paul’s neighbor would burst into the chamber and pummel Rand Paul all over again. https://t.co/OHZ5sxVFFk — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) January 30, 2020

I will always support Rand Paul’s neighbor. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 30, 2020

I guess we all know why Rand Paul’s neighbor whooped on him.

Think we all wish we were the neighbor right now. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) January 30, 2020

can we get rand paul’s neighbor to stand outside the senate so rand actually stays in his seat during the trial? — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) January 30, 2020

The attack left Paul with bruised lungs and six broken ribs.