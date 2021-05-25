Travis Barker Says Experiencing A Plane Crash Was His Rehab For Drug Addiction

Musician Travis Barker claimed the plane crash he experienced in 2008 served as rehab from his drug addiction.

Barker opened up about getting sober and his recovery from the plane crash in an interview published Monday by Men’s Health. Three of Barker’s friends died in the plane crash. The other survivor from the crash died year later from a drug overdose.

Travis Barker Says He Quit Using Prescription Drugs After Surviving Plane Crash: ‘That Was My Wake-Up Call’​ https://t.co/QR8MKfJTTT — People (@people) May 25, 2021

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?'” Barker told the outlet. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.” (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Makes Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram Official)

The recovery process for Barker was long.

“I definitely do push my body,” Barker told Men’s Health. “I know that it’s resilient.”

“I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again,” he added.

“As soon as I could walk, I could run,” he continued. “As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been.”