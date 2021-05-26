Young Star Of Classic Jack Black Film Dead At 32, Struck By Motorist

One of the young star’s of the classic Jack Black movie “School of Rock,” Kevin Clark, has died after being struck by a motorist while he was on his bike. He was 32.

Clark, who is best known for the role of the drummer Freddy Jones in the hit 2003 movie died while on his way home in Chicago, according to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday.

Early this morning a driver fatally struck “School of Rock” drummer Kevin Clark, 32, on his bike at Logan/Western. It was the second bike death at the site in 13 years. How many more people have to die there before safety improvements are made?https://t.co/KAlc5wHjkx pic.twitter.com/zLj8Z2pKG7 — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) May 27, 2021

Clark was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, the Cook County Medical Examiner said. (RELATED: Jack Black Compares Trump To Charlie Sheen ‘On Crack’)

Authorities reportedly told the outlet a 20-year-old woman was driving the car involved in the crash. She was not arrested but was reportedly issued a citation. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

After news surfaced of the young star’s death, Jack Black posted a touching tribute on social media about Kevin, calling him a “beautiful soul.”

“Devastating news,” Black wrote. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

The post included a few pictures of the two together on the set of the show and later on in life.

Clark’s only movie credit was the “School of Rock.” Kevin once told them the only reason he got the gig was because he could actually play the drums.