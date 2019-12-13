‘Fake News’: Jack Black Now Says He’s Not Retiring

Comedian Jack Black has changed his tune on retirement.

Black, 50, told Balance earlier this week that “Jumanji: The Next Level” could be his last movie. However, the comedian seemingly backtracked the claim, calling it “fake news” in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight published Thursday.

“I’m not retiring. I’m not going anywhere,” he can be seen saying in the video. “I’m only getting started.”

The new comments come after he told Balance he was considering “early retirement.”

“I’ve got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make,” Black said. “Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement.”

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie,” Black said of “Jumanji.” “We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.” (RELATED: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Expected To Make More Than $40 Million During Its Debut Weekend)

He went on to say that his retirement plans are not set in stone.

“I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though,” he noted. “I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie!”