‘Jack*ss’ Producer Requests Restraining Order Against Former Star Bam Margera

“Jack*ss” producer Jeff Tremaine requested a restraining order against the show’s former star Bam Magera, according to Page Six.

Tremaine filed a request for a civil harassment prevention order Tuesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the outlet confirmed. The order would protect Tremaine from violence, stalking, serious harassment or threats of violence, according to California Courts. (RELATED: ‘So Grateful’: Steve-O Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety With Then-And-Now Photo)

It’s unclear what prompted Tremaine to request the restraining order.

Margera has been outspoken about his issues with the franchise he starred in.

He claimed that he was fired from “Jack*ss 4,” most recently in an interview with GQ. He also said he was fired from the movie for breaking his contract and not attending rehab, which he characterized as “torture.”

“It hurts my heart because I’ve waited 10 years for this,” Margera told GQ.

Margera’s contract required him to go to rehab in order to participate in the movie and receive his paycheck of $5 million. However, Margera claimed the details of the contract were poorly communicated to him.

“What’s the point of a $5 million contract that I have to walk on eggshells and jump through your hoops — which is already impossible — to obey if I’m dead?” Margera told TMZ at the time while talking about the suicidal tendencies he was having. “What the f*ck is the point of having the money if I’m not here anymore because I was going to die of a pill overdose or suicidal thoughts?”