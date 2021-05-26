‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ To Replace Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Talk Show

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will replace Ellen DeGeneres’ “The Ellen Show” in NBC’s midday slot.

NBC announced the news Wednesday, Fox News reported.

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most-watched talk show in seven years,” the network said in a press release, according to the outlet. “The hourlong program, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slots on NBC stations: “We’re working on some big plans for Season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.” ????: https://t.co/8K8jqYgcJx pic.twitter.com/fzdAueKcgW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2021

“It airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her TV Show)

DeGeneres announced she was ending her popular talk show “The Ellen Show” in May.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell told the outlet.