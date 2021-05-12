Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her TV Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show is coming to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the TV star informed her staff Tuesday that "Ellen" is coming to an end after its 19th and final season in 2022.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” Ellen told THR.

No matter what you think about Ellen, she’s an icon in the world of television. I mean, we’re talking about a daytime talk show host who has been on television as a superstar since 2003.

Most people in entertainment don’t make it past a single year. Shows get canceled all the time after a few episodes.

Yet, Ellen, who has faced criticism for the workplace she runs, found a way to not just to survive but to dominate with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for nearly two decades.

If that’s not insanely impressive, then I just don’t know what is.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what comes next for Ellen. Given the amount of money she’s made over the years, she could probably afford a very long and nice vacation.