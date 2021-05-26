The Office Of The DNI Tweets A Photo Of OnlyFans Star Tiffany Poindexter

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence tweeted a photo of an OnlyFans star, and very few people seem to have noticed.

Brought to my attention by Barstool Sports, the ODNI tweeted a photo back in April of multiple big screens in a large room, and OnlyFans superstar Tiffany Poindexter was featured prominently on one of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The tweet reads in part, “Today, NCTC leads the integration of counterterrorism intelligence for the entire U.S. government, with the Operations Center serving as the nucleus for tracking potential crises and attacks.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can see a photo of the tweet below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Today, NCTC leads the integration of counterterrorism intelligence for the entire U.S. government, with the Operations Center serving as the nucleus for tracking potential crises and attacks. Learn more about the Operations Center and its mission here: https://t.co/Vfk59mWvFX pic.twitter.com/ynqKCri3E2 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) April 19, 2021

For anyone who thinks that I’m kidding around here, and it’s not a photo of Poindexter, you can see the original shot here. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The craziest part about this whole thing is that this tweet is more than a month old, and literally people are only just figuring this out now. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’m guessing that’s because the tweet is part of a thread and wouldn’t most likely come up unless you clicked in.

Keep an eye on the lower right hand screen. That woman is a known security risk, I have it on good authority — Mrs Poindexter (@poindexter_mrs) May 24, 2021

For those of you who might not remember, Poindexter went viral after her kids were expelled from school because of her saucy online content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. Poindexter (@the.real.mrs.poindexter)

Now, she’s apparently caught the attention of our intelligence agencies. Seems a bit weird that they’d have an OnlyFans superstar on the screen given the threats we actually face, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. Poindexter (@the.real.mrs.poindexter)

I would love to read the file the ODNI has compiled on Tiffany Poindexter. Now, that’s one story that I think we’d all be interested in.