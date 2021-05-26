Watch The Awesome Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘Werewolves Within’

“Werewolves Within” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Feature adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If you’re a fan of supernatural or paranormal films with a bit of comedy, this looks like it’s going to be for you. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks awesome! It’s that simple. This movie looks absolutely outstanding, and there’s no other way to put it.

Whenever dealing with supernatural or paranormal content, you can’t play the middle of the road. You either have to be incredibly serious or be funny.

Clearly, “Werewolves Within” is doing the latter.

I legit laughed out loud when the cop asked how many people were packing and everyone pulled out a gun. That’s a great look at small communities.

Everyone carries heat, which would be of a lot of use in the event werewolves started attacking!

You can catch “Werewolves Within” starting July 2. As a fan of this genre from time to time, I’m 100% adding it to my list. It really does seems like we have several great moves on the way, and I can’t wait to watch them all!