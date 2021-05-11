British Woman Says She’s Had 52 Paranormal Experiences With Aliens

Paula Smith apparently has contact with aliens on a semi-regular basis.

UFOs and aliens are all the rage these days, and it's not hard to see why. People are interested in the unknown. Trust me, I see what articles fascinate people, and UFOs are right at the top of the list. Well, Smith is apparently one hell of an expert.

The British woman told the Daily Star, “I have experienced 52 paranormal incidents. There’s no warning and I can’t sense anything is going to happen. It just happens. All I can do is carry on as normal, otherwise I’d go crazy.”

“I was on a craft and the aliens showed me ­technology we didn’t have. They showed me a slideshow of pristine scenery which had a beautiful river which then turned black. The blue sky went blood red and I soon realized it was a movie of the Earth being destroyed through man’s greed,” she further added.

What proof does Smith have of these alleged events? Some bruising and a picture she drew! Well, I guess that settles that.

You simple can’t question someone with a bruise and a picture. That’s bulletproof logic.

In all seriousness, I’m as interested as the next person in UFOs, but you better have much better proof than a drawing of a silver alien and some bruising if you want me to take you seriously.

That’s literally no proof at all. That’s a laughable about of proof. At least the women who went viral for talking about humanoids at least had an interesting picture.

Was that real? I doubt it, but it was interesting.

If you’re going to come at me with chatter about aliens, you better bring something legit to the table. Otherwise, I don’t want to hear it.