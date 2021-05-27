Cougar Passes Out In A Kitchen Sink After Being Shot With A Tranquilizer Dart

One cougar recently had the adventure of a lifetime.

According to a report from 4 News Now, a cougar was tearing through a residential area in Ephrata, Washington when it was shot with a tranquilizer dart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, before the gigantic cat could pass out, it broke into a house and passed out in a kitchen sink.

Watch the incredible report below.

Folks, that’s a hell of a cat to find in your kitchen sink sleeping. Imagine you’re having a normal day, drinking some coffee, reading the newspaper and then walking into the kitchen to find that.

If that wouldn’t make you need a change of underwear, then I don’t know what would.

ICYMI: Ephrata homeowners got a bit of a surprise on Tuesday when a cougar came wandering through their neighborhood. https://t.co/aEyMtbcSqH — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) May 26, 2021

Luckily, the cat isn’t getting put down. It sounds like the authorities are just going to release it in a moral rural area, which is obviously for the best.

All the way around, this is one of the greatest wild animal stories that I’ve heard in a long time, and I’m glad it has a happy ending. Let the cougar loose in the wild so it can get back to being a beast ASAP.