I Attended A Sporting Event For The First Time Since February 2020, And It Was Glorious

For the first time since February 2020, I attended a sporting event, and it was an epic return to normalcy.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a close friend texted me that he had some tickets to the Nationals/Reds game, and wanted to know if I was in.

The last time I had been at a sporting event was well over a year ago when I attended an XFL game.

Without hesitation, I said yes. If tickets were available to a live sporting event, I was going. It didn’t matter to me if it was soccer, the MLB or any other sport.

I’ve been so desperate for sports that I would have attended literally anything that was interesting and sold beer.

After a few rounds at Buffalo Wild Wings, we hit the stadium, and just like that, the crew was rolling again for the first time in 15 months.

The @DailyCaller crew is at a live sporting event in Washington D.C. for the first time since February 2020. It feels great to be living life. pic.twitter.com/3F3ryROVDl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2021

Unfortunately, the game ended up in a massive rain delay, but little did we know, the entertainment was just getting started.

While waiting for the rain to stop, I could hear people cheering and going crazy. A 100% nude streaker had hit the field.

Of all the streakers you’ve ever seen, this guy might be the wildest. He evaded security, slid all over the rain mat covering the field and then hid in a tube on the field.

There is a nude streaker at Nationals Park who just climbed into the tarp roller. This is a picture that is not zoomed in so, you know, we don’t get too intimate here. pic.twitter.com/e0wyArJsha — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 27, 2021

For the first game back in more than a year, it couldn’t have gone better. Who cares the game ended up in a rain delay? Not us. We just left after the streaker and kept enjoying a few cold beers.

A naked streaker was sliding around on the tarp at Nationals Park and went full send into the tube ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QccyGDoqN7 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 27, 2021

We’re back, gentlemen. We’re 100% back.