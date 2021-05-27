Gigantic Shark Terrifies People On A Boat In Viral Video

A gigantic shark has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video shared by @.alex.albrecht, a group of people on a boat see an absolutely massive shark in the water, and were understandably concerned.

In fact, one man can be heard saying "holy f**k" as the shark swims near the ship. Watch the incredible video below.

@.alex.albrecht Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big fucking shark ♬ original sound – Alex Albrecht

People always laugh at me when I say that I don't want any part of the ocean. They act like I'm crazy for holding that stance.

I'm not crazy at all. You know what's crazy? Getting in the water with beasts like that one!

That shark and many other sharks would tear you all limb-to-limb just because they're bored on a Thursday!

While I love animals, I love living a hell of a lot more. If a shark like that ever gets near a boat that I’m on, I’m ordering depth charges to be dropped without hesitation.

If it’s down to me or the sharks, I’m picking myself 100% of the time.

Arm your boats, folks. Whether it’s pirates or sharks, if you’re going to go down, you might as well go down shooting.