Woman Gets $385 Ticket For Talking Too Loud

A woman in Michigan incurred a massive ticket for allegedly talking too loudly, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Diamond Robinson claimed she was walking while talking on the phone outside of her home near downtown Detroit when a female neighbor asked her if she could “talk lower,” FOX 2 Detroit reported.

Robinson reportedly told the other woman to “‘get out of my face” and continued walking past her. “She is saying whatever she is saying. Three minutes later, Eastpointe police pulls up,” Robinson said, according to FOX 2.

After police arrived on the scene, Robinson started broadcasting with Facebook Live. “I hope you know this is all being recorded,” Robinson said in the video. “I’m not doing anything wrong by walking up and down the street talking on my phone.”



When Robinson was asked why she was recording, Robinson replied “things are being pushed under the rug and they don’t need to.” Robinson alleged that she was targeted for the hefty fine because she is black. (RELATED: Detroit Police Chief Rips Rashida Tlaib On Anti-Police Comments)

While Robinson recorded, police gave her a ticket for $385.

“I get a ticket for being a public nuisance because I’m talking too loud on my phone,” Robinson said in the video. “That’s why I got a ticket?”

The female neighbor recently moved into the neighborhood, according to the FOX 2 report. She told FOX 2 Detroit the ticket “speaks for itself.”

“We can sit here all day and we can chant, we can riot, and we can do all of those things [but] that is not going to make a change if you don’t speak up at that time, at that moment,” Robinson said in response to the fine, according to FOX 2 Detroit.