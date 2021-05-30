Politics

‘Insulting’: Biden, Harris Criticized For Memorial Day Weekend Tweets That Failed To Mention Fallen Soldiers

US President Joe Biden arrives to speak on racial equity with US Vice President Kamala Harris before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 26, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Christopher Tremoglie Contributor
Font Size:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both criticized on Saturday for messages they tweeted about Memorial Day that did not mention the soldiers who lost their lives for which the holiday honors.

“Stay cool this weekend, folks,” President Biden tweeted with a picture of himself speaking to a young lady.

Vice President Harris also was criticized for a tweet of herself smiling with the caption, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott found the tweet “insulting.”

Others criticized Harris for not mentioning those who have lost their lives. (RELATED: Do People In DC Know Why We Celebrate Memorial Day?)

 

Memorial Day was first observed on May 30, 1868 to honor those who died in the Civil War and was known as Decoration Day. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 which established Memorial Day to be commemorated on the last Monday of May.