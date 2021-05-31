Analysis

Here Are 10 People Who Are Already Following Kim Jong Un’s Socialist Haircut Rules

Bernie Sanders Returns To The Campaign Trail With A Rally In New York City

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has implemented strict fashion rules to crack down on “exotic” capitalist lifestyles and “decadent” Western attire. Fortunately, there are a number of politicians and celebrities who already fit the communist state’s strict requirements.

Kim’s fashion requirements prohibit mullets, spiked and dyed hair. It also outlaws other “anti-socialist behavior,” such as wearing skinny jeans, getting piercings, and listening to pop music.

The rules around haircuts are nothing new for North Koreans, however. In 2005, a state television series instructed citizens to “trim our hair in accordance with the socialist lifestyle.” Those state-sanctioned haircuts required men to keep their hair between 0.39 inches and 2 inches in length, but men over 50 could grow their hair as long as 2.75 inches to hide balding, according to the Guardian.

In 2013, more hair instructions emerged. According to Time Magazine, women could choose between 28 hairstyles. Married women had to keep their hair short, but single women could let their hair grow slightly longer.

Fortunately, a number of politicians and celebrities would fit right into the communist regime.

Bernie Sanders 

Democratic Presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a CNN and the New Hampshire Democratic Party hosted Democratic Presidential Town Hall at the Derry Opera House on February 3, 2016 in Derry, New Hampshire. Democratic and Republican Presidential are stumping for votes throughout New Hampshire leading up to the Presidential Primary on February 9th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ hair is a little long. Fortunately, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist is 79 years old, meaning his hair fits right in with the rest of the over-50 crowd in North Korea. (RELATED: Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders: ‘Not My Job To Tell Parents Or Kids To Get Vaccinated’)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (L) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) attend a hearing on drug pricing in the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill July 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. As members of a group of four freshman Democratic women of color, known informally as 'The Squad,' the congresswomen heard testimony from patients and their family members about the negative impacts of rising drug prices in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would fit right in North Korea with her recent trim, but she too is a little on the long side. Still, with some curls, it’s safe to say North Korean officials would let it slide.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) acknowledges the crowd as she walks on stage to deliver remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s hair is the perfect length that North Korean women (particularly those who are married) are expected to wear. Kim Jong Un wouldn’t have to worry about the dreaded influence of capitalism with this former presidential candidate’s trim.

Joe Biden

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden smiles during the vice presidential debate at Centre College October 11, 2012 in Danville, Kentucky. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates before the closely-contested election November 6. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden could also make it in North Korea. At 78 years old, he could even venture to grow his hair a little longer, but he’d have to remember to trim it every 15 days as is required of men in North Korea.

Amy Klobuchar 

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall at Nashua Community College on October 25, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar could be a model for North Korean women. Her style is right in the middle of what’s required for their citizens – not too long, but not too short either.

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on March 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

Speaking of model hairstyles, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s signature short haircut would pass inspection by North Korean officials. Short hairstyles are praised in the communist regime, so Maddow would fit right in.

Andrew Cuomo 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has always kept his hair trimmed relatively short, which would certainly please the North Korean leader.

Danny DeVito 

Danny Devito attends the 'Dumbo' European premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on March 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star would please Kim Jong Un in more ways than one. His hair falls within the regulations (although officials might make him cover up that bald spot), and he’s an avid fan of socialism.

DeVito, whose net worth is upwards of $80 million, appeared in a video supporting democratic socialism, which he described as “research and science, paid with our taxes,” according to Fox News.

Don Lemon

Don Lemon of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Don Lemon’s hairstyle would be approved by North Korean authorities. The CNN host always keeps his hair trimmed short.

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom attends 'Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA)

The California governor might be facing a recall, but he can take solace in the fact that his haircut falls into North Korean standards. At first glance, it looks a little long, but Newsom is 53 – just old enough to have the privilege to grow his hair all the way to 3 inches.