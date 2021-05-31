‘What About The Women Of CNN?’ Joe Concha Wonders Why Network Silent About Chris Cuomo Advising Brother On #METOO Allegations

Fox News contributor Joe Concha asked Monday why the female journalists at CNN aren’t “speaking up” about anchor Chris Cuomo advising his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on the sexual harassment allegations brought against him.

“But what about the women of CNN?” Concha wondered during an appearance on “Fox News Live.”

“All of the people there who may been involved with the #MeToo movement and may have experienced sexual harassment themselves. Why aren’t they speaking up?” (RELATED: Women’s Group Demands CNN Suspend Chris Cuomo, Investigate How He Advised His Brother On #METOO Allegations)

Concha speculated that the answer was simple. “Probably fear of their jobs. Because when they see management at CNN not doing anything for Chris Cuomo … they’re probably afraid this could cost them a promotion or maybe even their jobs if they speak out publicly.”

The Washington Post reported that Cuomo, a popular nighttime anchor on CNN, has advised his brother, Andrew Cuomo, about how he should deal with multiple sexual harassment allegations that women have levelled against the governor.

Concha noted that CNN has not reprimanded Chris Cuomo for those activities. “Remember it isn’t just advising his brother. It is what he was advising him on. How to dismiss, discredit allegations of sexual harassment by staffers of the governor, nearly 35 years younger than him.”

Concha said that Cuomo has a long track record of operating from a privileged platform due to his relationship with the governor. “Think about what CNN has let Chris Cuomo get away with. Remember, it was March 2020 when he got VIP COVID testing when no one else in New York could get testing when that pandemic began, courtesy of his brother.”

Concha said the CNN anchor “faked his own quarantine after getting COVID and to the point where a 60-something-year-old man got in a verbal confrontation [with him]. It was Chris Cuomo who interviewed his brother … It was PR. time and time and time again and he didn’t ask about the nursing home scandal that left 15,000 in those facilities dead.”

Concha suggested Cuomo should have been “gone or a least suspended a long tie ago” and that CNN’s failure to do so might be one reason why the network has “lost more than 70% of their audience just from the beginning of this year.” (RELATED: ‘If My Dad Had Been Accused Of Sexual Assault’: Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo For Not Covering Bad News About His Brother)

Concha suggested that CNN won’t reprimand or fire Cuomo because of “the money” and that he is the highest rated news host on the network, a situation that Concha quipped was “like being the skinniest kid at fat camp” because of the network’s current viewership.

Chris Cuomo apologized on his show for his participation in the calls. He reminded his audience that he did not coverup the governor’s mounting scandals, including the sexual harassment allegations and reports that the governor’s office knowingly undercounted nursing home deaths in order to convey a false impression of how well they were dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the state.