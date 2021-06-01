Kelly Osbourne Says Her Drug Addiction Started At Age 13 After Being Prescribed Vicodin

Television personality Kelly Osbourne revealed her drug addiction began at age 13 after she was prescribed Vicodin.

Osbourne opened up about her recent relapse and previous drug addictions during sneak peeks for Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

Osbourne admitted to first being prescribed Vicodin after undergoing surgery to remove her tonsils.

“That was all I needed,” Osbourne told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. (RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Criticizes Cancel Culture, Says People Need A ‘Gentle Nudge’)

“Very quickly it went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to, um, heroin eventually,” Osbourne added. “Because it was cheaper.”

Osbourne also opened up about her recent relapse. The TV personality had been sober for four years before beginning to drink again.

Osbourne revealed to the hosts of the show that the “irony” in her latest relapse is that she “made it all the way through the pandemic” before she relapsed.

“I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me,” Osbourne told the hosts about how her relapse started. “And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too.'”

“And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”

Osbourne first revealed she had relapsed on her social media back in April.