REPORT: Marcell Ozuna’s Wife Told Police The Atlanta Braves Star ‘Threatened To Kill Her’

Marcell Ozuna’s wife told police the Atlanta Braves’ star “threatened to kill her” the night cops were called to their home for a domestic violence dispute “over an infidelity.”

Officers said the alleged victim told them Ozuna had taken “both her cell phones from the bathroom while she showered without her consent,” TMZ reported Tuesday, noting details from a booking report from the Sandy Springs Police department in Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From Sandy Springs, Ga., police: Officers allegedly witnessed Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna grab his wife by her neck and throw her against a wall. He also hit her with a cast on his arm, according to the department’s release. pic.twitter.com/jArly4bEIk — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

The wife told police when she demanded that her husband return her phones, Marcell allegedly “threatened to kill her and she threatened to call 911,” the outlet noted. She added that “she was afraid for her life due to his aggressive behavior.”

Officers allegedly witnessed Ozuna “grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall” upon arrival at the scene, according to the report. The Braves’ player was then taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the alleged strangulation attempt, Marcell reportedly “struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.” He was arrested and faces multiple charges from the alleged domestic dispute, including aggravated assault by strangulation and misdemeanor family violence battery.