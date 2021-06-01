REPORT: The Green Bay Packers Won’t Trade Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly committed to not trading Aaron Rodgers.

The star quarterback has been openly feuding with the organization ever since word broke that he wanted to be traded. Well, it doesn’t sound like he’ll get his wish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Sports Illustrated, The Athletic reported that the team is holding firm on their position that Rodgers won’t be moved.

With an important date in the Aaron Rodgers saga coming tomorrow as it pertains to a potential trade, checked in to see if Brian Gutekunst’s stance on dealing the reigning NFL MVP has changed. “Will not trade,” a source said. Story on the standoff: https://t.co/pwdWtq1JAC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 31, 2021

I truly have no idea how this situation is going to end, but I find it really difficult to believe that Rodgers and the Packers can fix the situation.

I find that borderline impossible to believe, in fact. They reportedly offered to make him the highest paid QB in the NFL, and that still wasn’t enough to get the job done.

When he turns down a deal like that, then the writing really does appear to be on the wall that it’s game over in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

With the clock winding down to the start of mandatory team activities and the start of the season, a decision needs to be made sooner rather than later.

If you’re a fan of the Packers, let us know in the comments what you think will happen. I’m still sticking to my prediction that the situation doesn’t get resolved.