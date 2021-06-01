US Embassy To The Holy See Flies Pride Flag In Rome

The United States Embassy to the Holy See joined other embassies across the world in celebrating the start of Pride Month by displaying the pride flag.

“The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June,” the U.S. Embassy wrote in a tweet. “The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

President Joe Biden outlined his administration’s pro-LGBTQ policies on Monday, in addition to promising to make more progress in advancing equality for LGBTQ persons.

The Biden administration also announced that U.S. embassies around the world would be allowed to fly the pride flag on the same flagpole as the American flag. (RELATED: Pope Strips Secretariat Of State Of All Financial Holdings Over Corruption Allegations)

“Too many LGBTQ+ Americans across our nation continue facing discrimination and hate, especially LGBTQ+ people of color and transgender Americans, and some states are attempting to roll back the clock on equality with discriminatory bills that target LGBTQ+ people and families,” the White House announced in a press statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms that no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love.”

Though many praise Biden as a devout Catholic, he’s often criticized for his views on LGBTQ+ and abortion. Catholic Vote President Brian Burch criticized Biden in April after the president filed an appeal that would force Christian doctors to go against their religious beliefs.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is reportedly planning a meeting to discuss asking Biden to stop receiving communion over his support on issues pertaining to supporting and expanding access to abortion in the United States.