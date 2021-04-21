Catholic Vote Slams ‘Devout Catholic’ Biden For Trying To Force Christian Doctors To Violate Religious Beliefs

Catholic Vote President Brian Burch slammed President Joe Biden Wednesday for filing an appeal that would force Christian doctors to violate their religious beliefs.

The Biden administration appeal hinges on a 2016 Obama-era interpretation of a nondiscrimination clause of the Affordable Care Act, resulting in a mandate that did not include conscience or religion exemptions. The mandate required doctors and hospitals to provide transgender surgeries upon a mental health professional’s referral.

Burch highlighted that though major media outlets, reporters, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki have celebrated Biden’s Catholicism as “devout,” the new president has frequently enacted policy that directly contradicts Catholic teaching. (RELATED: Media Treats Catholicism In Vastly Different Ways Depending On Politics)

“Can anyone name a single thing about Joe Biden’s Catholicism that makes him different in any way from the radical left?,” Burch asked the Daily Caller News Foundation. “He’s now in favor of forcing Catholic doctors to violate their own medical judgment and deeply-held religious beliefs.”

“Joe Biden may have grown up as a ‘devout’ Catholic, but it sure seems like he is transitioning into something else,” Burch said.

Despite Biden’s frequent references to his faith, and common media praise of the president’s Catholicism, the former vice president has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes. (RELATED: Catholic Church Grapples With Pro-Abortion, Catholic President Biden)

This is most notable in Biden’s abortion policy. The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is “a crime against human life,” “constitutes a grave offense” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.

During his very first days in office, Biden promised to revoke the Mexico City Policy, which prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, and vowed to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land. (RELATED: Biden Admin Reverses Trump’s Ban On Using Aborted Fetal Tissue For Taxpayer-Funded Research)

He has also taken steps to undo former President Donald Trump’s Protect Life Rule, which prohibited Title X Family Planning Program funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions, and reversed Trump’s ban on using abortion fetal tissue for taxpayer-funded research.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it is lifting the Food and Drug Administration’s former restrictions on abortion drugs, allowing the abortion pills to be delivered by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

