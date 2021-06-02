Guy Gets Laid Out By A Brutal Hit During A Baseball Game In Awesome Viral Video

A young man dropped the hammer on a dude at a baseball game in a video blowing up Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @ChrisBugz22 a guy was running off the field trying to escape security when a random kid stepped up and dropped him.

I'm not talking about some minor hit. This was a hit that you'd expect to get ejected for in the NFL for targeting. Watch the carnage unfold below.

I kind of have mixed feelings on this. On one hand, if you're dumb enough to run around on a baseball field and jump in the stands with security in hot pursuit, then you are taking the risk of getting hit.

It's a classic situation of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

On the other hand, I'm not sure why this dude, who appears to be about 15-years-old, felt the need to play hero ball in this situation.

Was it an incredible hit? Without a doubt, but I’m not sure he’s shielded here from also getting in trouble. He’s not a cop and this wasn’t a life-threatening situation.

Just a little food for thought.

Either way, that’s one of the best hits that I’ve seen in a long time.