Women Get Into A Brawl During The White Sox/Cardinals Game In Crazy Viral Video

A group of women decided to trade punches Monday night when the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1.

In a video tweeted by @nancyshines_, three different women got in on the action during the brawl as one man attempted to keep them separated.

Of all the things you see on the internet today, I can promise this will be among the craziest. Give the video a watch below.

Told ya’ll, the bleachers ain’t for the weak???? pic.twitter.com/ymEiSYEG7w — Nancy (@nancyshines_) May 25, 2021

It's not every day that you see women trading punches during a fight at a sporting event. Usually, that's reserved for drunk dudes.

I guess these women are true believers in equality because they didn't even hesitate to jump into the action.

Also, you have to respect the guy whose attempts at controlling the situation were absolutely futile. He had zero shot of slowing them down.

He’s truly in a no-win situation. What is he supposed to do to stop them? Punch one? Tackle them? There’s nothing he can do other than try to keep them apart because he’ll be public enemy number one otherwise.

What an utterly outrageous video from start to finish.