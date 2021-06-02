‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Calls Off Roughly 6-Month Engagement

“Friends” star Matthew Perry split from his fiancée Molly Hurwitz after a roughly six-month-long engagement.

Perry confirmed the split Thursday in a statement to People magazine.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz have ended their engagement, seven months after the #Friends star popped the question. ????https://t.co/hhBuXIN5NV pic.twitter.com/hnxqrdQcg4 — E! News (@enews) June 2, 2021

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry told the outlet. “I wish Molly the best.” (RELATED: ‘Friends’ Star Says He Regrets Show Ending, Wishes They Had Done One More Season)

Hurwitz and Perry first began dating back in 2018 and he proposed in November of 2020.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry told People magazine at the time of the engagement. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The actor recently endured online speculation about the state of his health after he appeared in HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” special. Fans pointed out Perry had “slurred speech” during a promo for the show shared by People magazine.

The “Friends: The Reunion” director defended Perry and confirmed he is in good health.

“Yes, he was great,” Ben Winston told The Hollywood Reporter. “People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.”

“I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”

Perry also had recently been accused of matching with a 19-year-old girl on dating and social networking app Raya back in May of 2020.