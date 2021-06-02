Ohio State Football Quarterback Commit Quinn Ewers Has A Majestic Mullet

Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers has hair that needs to be seen to be believed.

The class of 2022 passer is expected to be a major star at the college level before making the jump to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even before he plays a single snap of D1 football, he’s already taking the internet by storm thanks to his majestic hair.

Take a look at this dude’s mullet and judge for yourself how awesome it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Ewers (@quinn_ewers)

I don’t know much about this kid other than he’s supposed to be a megastar at the college level, but I’m already all in.

I say that as a guy who is a Wisconsin man. I hate Ohio State, but I love some great hair. It really doesn’t get much better than Ewers majestic mullet.

I mean, this dude’s hair is going to be the best on Ohio State’s campus from the moment he steps on the campus, and there won’t be a close second.

I know OSU fans are hyping up CJ Stroud right now as the QB of the future, but Ewers looks like he’s truly the guy fans should be pumped about. With that hair, he’s bound for superstardom.