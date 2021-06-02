Tesla Recalls Nearly 6,000 Cars Over Brake Caliper Bolt Concerns

Tesla, Inc. is recalling 5,974 electric vehicles that might have loose brake caliper bolts, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The bolts could make contact with the wheel rim and cause a loss of tire pressure, resulting in a crash, according to the documents. (RELATED: Nestle Recalls Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meals After Pieces Of Conveyor Belt End Up In The Food)

The five types of cars involved in the recall include certain 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla said it will “inspect and tighten, or replace the caliper bolts as necessary, free of charge.” The manufacturer has not yet said when that will occur, the documents note. Tesla claims it does not know of any crashes that have resulted from this defect.

“In very rare circumstances, if a fastener becomes loose enough or separates from the knuckle such that the caliper makes contact with the inner surface of the wheel rim, the wheel may be prevented from freely rotating, which may cause loss of tire pressure and may increase the risk of a crash,” the documents state.