More Riots In Minneapolis After Armed Suspect Fatally Shot By US Marshal

Protests erupted in Minneapolis Thursday after members of a U.S. Marshals task force fatally shot a man during an arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person shot to death by law enforcement Thursday in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis, according to the Daily Mail. However, friends and family of the deceased man identified him as 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith.

“During the incident, the subject, who was in a parked car, failed to comply and produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, according to The New York Post.

Attempts at resuscitating Smith at the scene failed, The New York Post reported.

Smith had received a stayed prison sentence and was put on probation after getting convicted of aggravated robbery in 2017. The Thursday arrest warrant stemmed from Smith’s failure to show up to a probation violation hearing on May 19  — which would have resulted in his imprisonment, WCCO reported.

The shooting exacerbated protests that had ensued earlier after the dismantling of concrete barriers around the so-called ‘autonomous zone’ of George Floyd Square commemorating the murder of George Floyd.

Protesters gathered in Uptown on Thursday and started shouting anti-police slogans. They then moved to a Lake Street and Girard Avenue where a dumpster was set ablaze, and barricades were built, The Daily Mail reported.

The demonstrations soon devolved into looting and infighting, with a T-Mobile store and a CVS pharmacy getting raided, while other buildings were vandalized, the report says.

All of the officers involved in the fatal arrest were put on administrative leave, The New  York Times reported.