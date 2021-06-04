Sophie Turner Reportedly Hints At Her Sexuality Amid Pride Month

Actress Sophie Turner seemingly hinted that she’s bisexual in a since-deleted Instagram story, Page Six reported Friday.

“It’s mothaf*kin #pride month babaaaayyyyy,” Turner wrote on the Instagram story earlier this week, according to the outlet.

The Instagram story reportedly featured gifs that read, “Time isn’t straight and neither am I,” “Move, I’m gay,” “Gay Pride” and “Bi Pride.” (RELATED: Sophie Turner Reveals She And Joe Jonas Broke Up For 24 Hours Before Tying The Knot)

Turner previously spoke out about her sexuality after becoming engaged to musician Joe Jonas.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” Turner told the Rolling Stone in 2019. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

“Everyone experiments,” she told the outlet when asked about the girl part of her answer. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Turner and Jonas got engaged in 2017 and later married in Las Vegas.

The couple both announced their engagement via Instagram. Turner shared a photo featuring the engagement ring with the caption, “I said yes.”