‘Vamoose, Sonofa*****!’: Mariah Carey Slams Rumors About ‘Explosive’ Jay-Z Meeting

Mariah Carey slammed rumors about her having an “explosive” meeting with Jay Z and therefore reportedly left his management company Roc Nation.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker!!'” the 51-year-old pop singer tweeted Monday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted)

“To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****!'” she added, along with a clip from her hit song “Heartbreaker” with Jay -Z from 1999. She signed with his agency in 2017. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Shares Release Date For Upcoming Album ‘Rarities’)

WATCH:

The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!! To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

The “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker made headlines over the weekend when a report in the Sun claimed she left his company after a “blazing row” with the “Empire State of Mind” singer, the New York Post reported.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told the outlet. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.”

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years,” the source added. “But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

Mariah is reportedly working on “a heavily R&B-influenced album” and another world tour set for 2021. Her name has been removed from the list of acts Roc Nation represents.