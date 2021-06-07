‘Unthinkable Atrocities’: Ilhan Omar Equates US And Israel With The Taliban And Hamas Terrorists

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar put the U.S. and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas terrorists in a Monday tweet.

Omar shared a video of herself questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing with the Foreign Affairs Committee, and she compared the United States to terror groups, suggesting to him that America was also guilty of “crimes against humanity” and “unthinkable atrocities.” (RELATED: ‘The Hamas Caucus’: Republicans Launch New Explosive Term For Ocasio-Cortez ‘Squad’)

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar said. “I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Omar previously spoke out during after Hamas rocket attacks provoked a response from Israel that resulted in civilian casualties. She argued in response that Israel was guilty of “crimes against humanity” and accused the United States both of backing those crimes and of standing “idly by” while Israel carried them out. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Israel Defending Itself From Hamas Is Terrorism)

“The United States should not stand idly by while crimes against humanity are being committed with our backing,” she said.