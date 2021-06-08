High-Ranking Officials Scramble Before UFO Report Goes Public

The New York Times reported that they had received the initial conclusions from the forthcoming Pentagon UAP Report, setting off a chain reaction of questions and statements from high-ranking members of the government.

The initial conclusions that were leaked to the New York Times didn’t provide conclusive evaluations of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), stating that the Pentagon cannot rule out a foreign adversary, nor can they rule out extraterrestrials. The new Administrator of NASA, Bill Nelson, was asked a number of questions regarding UFOs in an interview with CNN. Nelson said that in his first month at NASA he encouraged scientists to pursue the issue of UAP and conduct their own research.

Nelson hopes to dispel the stigma surrounding the issue in the scientific community, saying, “There’s not really a lot of data and…scientists should be free to follow these leads, and it shouldn’t be stigmatized.”

Nelson dispelled some debunker theories describing the UAPs as simple optical illusions, saying, “We don’t think [it’s an optical phenomenon] because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described … And so the bottom line is, we want to know.”

Documents are now resurfacing showing that the military has been encountering similar objects for decades, even as early as 1953.

“[Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin] has received a briefing on the work the Task Force has thus far conducted,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said, responding to a question during a press briefing on Friday.

John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, appeared on Fox News this weekend saying that he believes the number of sightings of UAP is “far greater” than previously reported.

Ratcliffe also discounts the theory that these craft could be Russian or Chinese. “Russia and China clearly didn’t have [transmedium and hypersonic vehicles] in 2004.”

China has confirmed the existence of their own version of a UAP task force that uses artificial intelligence to track the phenomenon, the South China Morning Post reports.