Olivia Culpo Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Christian McCaffrey In Heartfelt Birthday Post

Olivia Culpo had a heartfelt birthday post Monday for her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey turned 25 Monday, and his supermodel girlfriend wanted people to know that her feelings for him are stronger than ever.

“I’m obsessed with you Happy birthday kintin!!!!!!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world I love you,” Culpo wrote to her followers on Instagram.

There are few power couples on the planet bigger and better than McCaffrey and Culpo. He’s one of the best players in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and she’s at the top of the modeling world.

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all.

Also, in the event they decide to have children, I’m not sure you can put a price on the genetics of that child.

The McCaffrey family is loaded with elite and star talent, and Culpo’s looks speak for themselves. She didn’t become a superstar model by accident.

Props to the happy couple. As a pro-love publication, you’ll never see us hate on anyone in a happy relationship.