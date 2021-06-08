Pro-Palestine Model Bella Hadid Faces Backlash For Posting Photos Of 1939 ‘Palestine’ Team That’s Actually Jews

Pro-Palestine model Bella Hadid faces another backlash, this time for posting photos of a “Palestine” team from 1939 that actually consisted of Jews.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model posted a black-and-white photo on her social media account that showed a soccer team with the message, “Palestine Vs. Australia 1939.” The post was noted by The Daily Wire in a piece published Monday.

In the snap, we see the members of the team wearing uniforms that all had the Jewish Star of David emblazoned on them. All team members in the photo were Jewish, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Apologizes After Facing Backlash Over Snap Deemed Rude To Arab Countries)

Bella Hadid posts a pic of the all Jewish football team in Mandatory Palestine. The stupidity is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/aIVi1o8nrO — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 7, 2021

“Bella Hadid posts a pic of the all Jewish football team in Mandatory Palestine,” columnist with the Jerusalem Post Emily Schrader tweeted out, along the photo. “The stupidity is unbelievable!”

More on this: https://t.co/GGVBMGBjGs — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) June 7, 2021

She also included a clip of Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad commenting on the shot.

“Wow..@bellahadidcontinues to brainwash the minds of millions around the world with lies about Israel and distorting history, but this time she broke records … of stupidity!” Haddad tweeted. “Watch!”

“The stupidity is astonishing,” Israel writer Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll tweeted. “Does she actually not know or is she willfully lying?”

The stupidity is astonishing. Does she actually not know or is she willfully lying? https://t.co/lZctfk8R5V — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) June 7, 2021

The supermodel last faced a backlash after she shared a clip on her social media account of a Pro-Palestinian march in New York City amid the Israeli-Palestine conflict. (RELATED: ‘My Country Is At War’: Gal Gadot Posts Heartbreaking Message Amid Israel-Palestinian Conflict)

In the video we can hear her and others chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 16, 2021

“When celebrities like [Bella Hadid] advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” the State of Israel’s official Twitter account, managed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted. “This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.”

The caption next to Hadid’s post read, “The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.S. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine.”