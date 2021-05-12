‘My Country Is At War’: Gal Gadot Posts Heartbreaking Message Amid Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Gal Gadot posted a heartbreaking message on social media on Wednesday about how her “country” was “at war” amid the heavy military exchange between Hamas and Israel.

“My heart breaks,” the 36-year-old actress captioned her lengthy post on Instagram and Twitter. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends.”

“I worry for my people,” Gadot said about the rise in tensions.

Hamas, a designated terror group, fired over 1,000 missiles, many of which were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. In response, the IDF launched targeted missile strikes against senior commanders and terror sites, causing some civilian casualties.

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same,” she said. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 53 Palestinians were killed. In Israel, six deaths were reported. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around)

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end,” Gadot continued. “I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

Not long after the “Wonder Woman” star, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, posted on Twitter, her name started trending as she came under attack from people over her support for Israel and concern for her people’s safety in the region. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Lights Candle In ‘Remembrance Of’ Her ‘Grandfather And His Family’ On Holocaust Remembrance Day)

The tweets including like “Wonder Woman cancel party,” and accusations that Gadot supports “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide.” Another comment read, “Is this your Wonder Woman? She can’t even say ‘Palestine’ or ‘Palestinians’ Trash.”

Still blocked. It’s a damn shame when public figures would rather block criticism than engage in dialogue. This your Wonder Woman?#SheikhJarrah #SaveSheikhJarrah #JerusalemUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/jNCXdQkP1d — AMANI (@xoamani) May 11, 2021