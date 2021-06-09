Give Longer Life To Your Razor With This Automatic Blade Dryer

Are you tired of the expense and inconvenience of constantly having to change the blades on your razor? The BLEW Razor Blade Dryer is the solution you may not know exists but is exactly what you need.

Razor blades don’t lose their effectiveness because of shaving. The real cause is corrosion, caused by water that quickly dulls the blade so it is no longer effective and needs replacing. That’s where BLEW comes into play.

BLEW is a razor blade dryer that dramatically increases the lifespan of your razor by using heat to dry your blades and effectively preventing oxidation.

When you’re done shaving in the morning, simply drop your razor into BLEW and close the top. BLEW then dries your razor with a heated fan, similar to a hairdryer. While this is going on, a UV light will help sanitize your razor. When it’s done, it will automatically shut off so you can walk away as soon as you drop it in to continue getting ready for your day.

BLEW is designed to fit 99 percent of razors on the market, so you are obligated to use certain brands to make BLEW function properly.

This environmentally friendly product can extend the life of your razor up to one year, saving you a ton of money on expensive replacement blades or new razors. This BLEW Razor Blade Dryer would make a great Father’s Day gift for dad, and now is the time to get it. Normally priced at $59, the BLEW can be yours for a limited time for just $39.99 when you use coupon code WELOVEDAD at checkout. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.