‘I’ll Have To Keep You Posted’: Kamala Harris Refuses To Specify When She Will Go To Border … Again

Vice President Kamala Harris had an uncomfortable exchange with Univision anchor Ilia Calderón after the anchor asked when she will visit the southern border.

“I’m not finished!” Another cringeworthy answer from Kamala about whether she will go to the border… pic.twitter.com/7VcPxLnMHr — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 11, 2021

“I’ve said I’m going to the border,” Harris told the anchor during a remote interview. “And I-”

“When are you going to the border, Vice President?” Calderón asked.

“The administration has asked – I’m not finished,” Harris said sternly before chuckling. “I said I’m going to the border. And also, if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border – to flee to the border – and that is the root causes.”

Harris said her first foreign trip as vice president was in Guatemala to “address and to be informed of the root causes” of why Guatemalans are leaving. (RELATED: Sending More Aid To Central America Won’t Necessarily Stop Migrants From Coming To The US)

When Calderón asked if Harris had a date as to when she will visit the southern border, Harris replied, “I will keep you posted.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have encountered over 700,000 migrants in President Joe Biden’s first five months in office, according to the agency.