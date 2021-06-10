Kid Rock Responds To Backlash Over Use Of Homophobic Slur

Musician Kid Rock gave a response Wednesday to those he offended when he used a homophobic slur.

“If Kid Rock using the word f*ggot offends you, good chance you are one,” he shared Wednesday on Twitter. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie.”

If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie — Kid Rock (@KidRock) June 9, 2021

Bob Ritchie is Kid Rock’s real name, seemingly making the tweet a third person statement about himself. (RELATED: Kid Rock Yells At People Filming Him At A Bar In Tennessee)

Kid Rock used the homophobic slur after people attempted to record him performing at a bar in Tennessee, TMZ reported.

“F*ck your iPhones. You can post this! You can post this d*ck right now! You f*cking f*ggots with your phones,” Kid Rock said during the verbal altercation, which was caught on video.

Kid Rock has been known to use colorful language when going on rants. He was reportedly kicked off the stage of his own bar once after he ranted about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.