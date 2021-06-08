Kid Rock Yells At People Filming Him At A Bar In Tennessee

Kid Rock was not happy with people filming him during a recent trip to a bar in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the famous rock star was at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN this past weekend when he grabbed the mic to start rocking out. Unfortunately, people wanted to film him, and that didn’t sit well with Kid Rock. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“F**k your iPhones. You can post this! You can post this d*ck right now! You f**king fa**ots with your phones,” Rock yelled at the crowd as someone behind him motioned for people to put their phones away.

You can watch the video below.

You know people are going to try to cancel him for this little rant because it included a gay slur, but it’s Kid Rock we’re talking about.

He was trending for several hours last night, and I can promise you that his fans won’t care. His music isn’t clean, and I can promise you his fans won’t be outraged.

Hard to cancel a guy with millions in the bank and dedicated fanbase.

While I don’t endorse the use of derogatory language, you have to admit that Kid Rock has an incredible history of making wild comments when the cameras are on.

Let’s not forget when he called Joy Behar a “b*tch” while preaching about unity during an appearance on Fox.

So, people on Twitter can try to cancel Kid Rock if they want, but I can promise you that’ll it make next to no difference at the end of the day. He’ll just keep on rolling.