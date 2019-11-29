Kid Rock Rants About Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Before Being Removed From Stage At Bar

Musician Kid Rock was reportedly escorted off the stage at his own bar in Nashville after going on a rant about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

The rant occurred sometime last week and the whole ordeal was caught on camera, according to a report published Friday by TMZ. Kid Rock said “F**k Oprah Winfrey and “F**k Kathie Lee” while standing on stage at his bar “Honky Tonk Bar.”

“I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,” the “All Summer Long” singer can be heard saying in the video obtained by TMZ. “They can suck d**k sideways.”

He went on to say people will call him racist, but he claims it’s not a race thing because he doesn’t like Behar either. (RELATED: Kid Rock Pins Taylor Swift’s Politics On Her Desire To Be In Movies)

“‘You’re f**king racist,’ and I’m like ‘You’re f**king weird,'” he said.

He reiterated his dislike for Winfrey later in the video.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s**t,'” he said. “F**k her, she can suck d**k sideways.”

Kid Rock has previously showed his dislike for Behar by calling her a “bitch” on live TV.

“I would say, love everybody … except screw that Joy Behar bitch,” he said during an appearance in November of 2018 on “Fox & Friends.”