Kim Kardashian Reportedly Knew About Kanye’s New Romance ‘For Weeks,’ Wants Him To Be ‘Present’ With The Kids

Reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly knew about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance “for weeks” before the new couple was spotted on vacation.

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating,” the source told People magazine in a report published Thursday. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

“Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids,” the source added. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Final Straw’ For Kim Kardashian Was Kanye West’s Presidential Run)

Kanye reportedly began pursuing Shayk “a few weeks ago,” a source confirmed to People magazine. The two were spotted spending time on vacation Tuesday in France, TMZ reported.

“He started pursuing her a few weeks ago,” a source told People magazine. “Kanye is a persuasive guy. He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.”