Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Filed For Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after roughly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian has requested joint legal and physical custody of the four kids shared between the couple, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Kanye is fine with the custody request.

A prenup exists between the two and neither is contesting, according to TMZ. Kanye and Kim are also close to completing a property settlement agreement, sources told the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: A Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Is Imminent)

Page Six previously reported that a divorce between Kim and Kanye was “imminent” in January.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” the source continued. “She’s done.”

The source added that Kardashian seemingly wants to focus on her potential future as a lawyer, according to the outlet.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” the source told Page Six. “Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it.”