Washington Football Team Posts Bizarre Clip Of Ryan Fitzpatrick Being Attacked By Cicada

The Washington Football Team definitely got everyone’s attention when it posted a strange video of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick being swarmed by a cicada.

“It’ll take more than a cicada in the beard to bug Fitz,” the team tweeted on Wednesday to its million followers. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Partied With Andrew Cuomo Yesterday So Today On ‘The View’ They’re Talking About … Eating Cicadas)

The post included a bizarre video of the QB smiling while at what looked like practice and as he gets closer to the camera we can see a cicada crawling around in his bushy beard.

It’ll take more than a cicada in the beard to bug Fitz pic.twitter.com/MvJHRUL6PC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) June 9, 2021

The team also posted a longer clip on Instagram of the same incident showing the little bugs flying around in the air and the one in Fitzpatrick’s beard.

“Oh no. Oh no no no no no,” it captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl)

The clip was noted by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter who wrote, “Ryan Fitzpatrick, the @WashingtonNFL social media team and cicadas in the beard make for great content.” (RELATED: Insect Milk Might Be The Next Health Food Craze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Cicadas have been bugging people on the east coast lately and it ranges from a quarterback to the President of the United States.

The pesky bug has shows up every 17 years in North America, according to Newsweek. The critters are very loud, and trillions are crowding the eastern part of the United States.