Trump Says He ‘Turned Down Two Book Deals’ But He’s ‘Writing Like Crazy’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement through his Save America PAC claiming that he has turned down two book deals but is “writing like crazy” and will eventually release a tome that will be the “book of all books.”

“I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now,” Trump said. “I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.”

500 authors and literary professionals wrote a letter urging publishers to not offer book deals to anyone in the Trump Administration.

Trump says he “turned down two book deals” but is “writing like crazy anyway,” cryptically adding that he’s “working on a much more important project right now!” pic.twitter.com/rS6Kz4V766 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 11, 2021

It is common for presidents to obtain a book deal and release a book once they are out of office and such deals have proven to be very lucrative. When former President Barack Obama left office, it was speculated that his book deal options could be valued at $60 million.

Former President George W. Bush received $10 million for his post-presidency memoir, Decision Points. Former President Bill Clinton received $14 million, a record at the time, Business Insider reported.

Trump has written 19 books to date. His most well known, The Art of the Deal, written in 1987, was a New York Times bestseller.

Trump dropped yet another hint on his possible future political involvement, adding, “Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now!”