US Favorability Abroad Spikes With Biden In Office

The favorability of the United States by foreign nations has almost doubled since President Joe Biden took office in January, according to a Pew Research Center survey released June 10.

Pew polled 16,254 people from “advanced economies” to explore how public opinion towards the United States has shifted during the first months of the Biden administration. The poll found that a median 62% have favorable views of the U.S., while 36% have unfavorable views.

At the end of former President Donald Trump’s presidency, those numbers were practically reversed. Only 34% had favorable views of the U.S, while 63% had unfavorable views, according to Pew.

The poll also measured the percent of people who had faith “in the U.S. president to do the right thing regarding world affairs,” with 75% noting they were “confident” in Biden and 22% who reported “no confidence.” Only 17% had been confident in Trump, Pew said.

The countries included in the survey were Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. (RELATED: BBC News Crew Gets Starstruck During Chance Encounter With Bidens At Pub)

The inauguration of a new president tends to influence the perception of the U.S. overseas. After former President Barack Obama took office in 2009, public opinion significantly improved, while the opposite was true after Trump’s inauguration in 2016, according to Pew.

Not all of the responses were overwhelmingly positive. A median of 56% said they do not view the U.S. as a “reliable partner,” while only 17% think its democracy “is a good example for other countries to follow.”

The results of the survey were released as Biden meets with other world leaders at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England.

“Everybody’s absolutely thrilled to see you,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a bilateral meeting with Biden before the summit. He later described Biden as a “breath of fresh air.”

Now that we are together, united, determined to make a difference, it’s time to deliver. I’m sure we will, @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/VmkvCV1yG5 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 11, 2021

“Now that we are together, united, determined to make a difference, it’s time to deliver. I’m sure we will, [Joe Biden]!” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted at the summit, alongside a video of the two speaking.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.