247Sports Sets Wisconsin’s Over/Under For Big 10 Wins At 7.5

247Sports expects Wisconsin to run through the Big 10 like a blowtorch through hot butter.

The popular sports publication released over/unders for conference wins for every Big 10 team, and the Badgers are set at 7.5 with Graham Mertz leading the way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only team with a higher o/u is Ohio State at 8.

Our conference games in 2021 are Penn State, Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The only two games on that list that might even be close are Penn State and Iowa, and I’m not even sure how close those will be.

I 100% expect us to dominate that schedule, and anything less than 8-1 will be totally and completely unacceptable.

The only game on our schedule that is guaranteed to be a dogfight is Notre Dame seeing as how Jack Coan has our entire playbook.

There’s a very real chance the Badgers are going to be favored in every game this season, and I expect us to show up and show out. Trust me, folks, it’s going to be a fun year, and I’m smashing the over on 7.5 conference wins.