G-7 Leaders Laugh When Biden Forgets South Africa Has Already Been Introduced

World leaders meeting at the G-7 Summit had a laugh at President Joe Biden’s expense when he reminded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce the president of South Africa after Johnson had already given the introduction.

“And the president of South Africa,” Biden said enthusiastically as he pointed his finger in the direction of where he was sitting. Johnson then corrected Biden and reminded him that he already did introduce him. (RELATED: G-7 Summit Parrots Familiar ‘Build Back Better’ Message As Talks Kick Off)

EMBARRASSING: World leaders erupt in laugher as Biden forgets that UK PM Boris Johnson already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting. pic.twitter.com/W3h0xLrYyX — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 13, 2021

Biden also appeared to have difficulty remembering the difference between Syria and Libya. He confused the two countries multiple times in the span of a few minutes.

The G-7 Summit is a meeting of the leaders of the world’s seven largest advanced economies: United States, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The meeting is being held in Cornwall as the UK holds the presidency of the G7 in 2021, BBC reported.

The summit concluded on Sunday.