Jamahal Hill Snaps His Arm Against Paul Craig In Disgusting Fashion

Jamahal Hill suffered a horrifying injury during his Saturday night UFC 263 fight against Paul Craig.

Early in the highly-anticipated fight against Craig, Hill snapped his arm and still managed to continue fighting.

For those of you without a weak stomach, you can watch the video below.

Paul Craig breaks Jamahal Hill’s left arm and gets the TKO pic.twitter.com/q97p6YNKWS — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 13, 2021

I seriously don’t understand how Hill continued to fight after his arm was snapped. Seriously, that dude must have massive guts because most people would have immediately quit.

Yet, he tried to continue to scrap for as long as he could. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

STOP THE FUCKING FIGHT WTF!!!! HE BROKE HIS FUCKING ARM AND KEPT FIGHTING BACK WTF #UFC263 respect to hill and Paul Craig holy pic.twitter.com/oNH0eG8nGA — dez (@dezhasabigdick) June 13, 2021

At some point, you just have to sit back and blame the ref for allowing that situation to carry on like that after a clear and obvious injury.

Why the hell didn’t the ref immediately end the fight? It was obvious that Hill was hurt!

Craig: I could feel [the broken arm], it was like a wet fish just dancing all over my body #UFC263 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 13, 2021

Hopefully, Hill bounces back better than ever, but that injury was incredibly ugly.