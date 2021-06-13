Editorial

Jamahal Hill Snaps His Arm Against Paul Craig In Disgusting Fashion

Jamahal Hill (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ChillemDafoe/status/1403902109767118849)

Jamahal Hill suffered a horrifying injury during his Saturday night UFC 263 fight against Paul Craig.

Early in the highly-anticipated fight against Craig, Hill snapped his arm and still managed to continue fighting.

For those of you without a weak stomach, you can watch the video below.

I seriously don’t understand how Hill continued to fight after his arm was snapped. Seriously, that dude must have massive guts because most people would have immediately quit.

Yet, he tried to continue to scrap for as long as he could. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

At some point, you just have to sit back and blame the ref for allowing that situation to carry on like that after a clear and obvious injury.

Why the hell didn’t the ref immediately end the fight? It was obvious that Hill was hurt!

Hopefully, Hill bounces back better than ever, but that injury was incredibly ugly.